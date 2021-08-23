Huntington National Bank Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $7,890,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LKQ by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.