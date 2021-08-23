Huntington National Bank Purchases 329 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,454 shares of company stock worth $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

