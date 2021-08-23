Huntington National Bank Purchases 48 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $690.84 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $292.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

