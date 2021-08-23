Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $6,672,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

