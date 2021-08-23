Huntington National Bank Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $195.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

