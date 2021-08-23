Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,000 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

