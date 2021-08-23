Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

