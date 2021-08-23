Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.36 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.