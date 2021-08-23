Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.03.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $70.16 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.