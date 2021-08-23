hybrix Market Capitalization Achieves $5.90 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, hybrix has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00005091 BTC on major exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $1,277.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00130334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.07 or 0.99982194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.00989213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06501578 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,390 coins. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

