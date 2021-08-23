HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,495.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $19,609.16 and $2,495.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

