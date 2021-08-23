ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.