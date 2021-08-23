iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Head-To-Head Survey

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Q2 0 1 8 0 2.89

iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 320.67%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $135.22, indicating a potential upside of 67.11%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Q2.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Q2 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.40% -1.49% -0.87% Q2 -26.57% -5.65% -2.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 1.52 -$12.62 million N/A N/A Q2 $402.75 million 11.34 -$137.62 million ($0.87) -93.01

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats Q2 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

