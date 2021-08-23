IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $702.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $711.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

