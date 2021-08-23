IFP Advisors Inc Invests $31,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $20,359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 708,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

