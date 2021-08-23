IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 345 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

