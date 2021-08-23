Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $505.98

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 505.98 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 504.78 ($6.59), with a volume of 91125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

