Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,041,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.54%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

