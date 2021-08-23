Incent Price Reaches $0.0235 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 8% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00159952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,043.12 or 1.00188896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01003172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.26 or 0.06729408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

