Infinitecoin (IFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $21.52 million and $5.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

