Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 37,800 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 162,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

