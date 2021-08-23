Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 8,085 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $11.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.77. 94,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,604. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $202.66 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

