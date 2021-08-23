Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 105,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The company has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

