Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,925 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 5.37% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

