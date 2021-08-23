Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after buying an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $36,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

