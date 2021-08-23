Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 569 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 627,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.