Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Reduced by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ingredion worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,253. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

