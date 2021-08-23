Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.00

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $236.65, with a volume of 1085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

