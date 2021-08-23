Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up 2.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

PAPR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,380. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55.

