Insider Buying: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMOT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.20. 21,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.