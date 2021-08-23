Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $71,220.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.52 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

