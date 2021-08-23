Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Buys $11,045.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,949.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

