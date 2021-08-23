Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.94 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

