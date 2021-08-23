Insider Buying: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.94 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
