Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00.

EXPI stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $43.96. 960,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

