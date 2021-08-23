Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $166,300.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

