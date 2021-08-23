Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $166,300.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.51.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About IRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
