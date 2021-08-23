Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 781 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03.
Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. 212,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,502. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
