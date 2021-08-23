Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 781 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. 212,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,502. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

