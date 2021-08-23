Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells $1,785,574.53 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.40. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $2,593,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $7,382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

