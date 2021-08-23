Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00.

SITE stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

