Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 439,431 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,274,097.32.

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

