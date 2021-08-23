InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IHG opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.65 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

