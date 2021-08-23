Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

