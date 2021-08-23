Investors Buy High Volume of ChampionX Put Options (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,722 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 411 put options.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $22.47. 39,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.06 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.