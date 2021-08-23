Investors Buy High Volume of ChampionX Put Options (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,722 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 411 put options.
In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
