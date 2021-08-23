Investors Buy High Volume of KE Put Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 142,951 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,778 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 102,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,196. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70. KE has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.