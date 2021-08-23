Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,722 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average volume of 411 put options.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,529. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 378.06 and a beta of 3.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

