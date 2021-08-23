Iowa State Bank Sells 610 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.