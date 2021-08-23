IQ.cash Market Cap Hits $164,665.47 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. IQ.cash has a market cap of $164,665.47 and approximately $19,615.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00161480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.30 or 1.00518854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.47 or 0.01032603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.39 or 0.06660231 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.