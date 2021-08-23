iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 1.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

