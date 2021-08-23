iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 553,134 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,632 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 58,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,331 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57.

