iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CVD stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.69. 5,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.67.

