iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is tru Independence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.50. 279,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

